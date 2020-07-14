Pennsylvania REIT's (NYSE:PEI) portfolio is re-occupied at over 80% after it reopened its final property, Fashion District Philadelphia, on July 3.

The REIT also observes improved monthly collection levels significantly since the shutdown and makes progress in executing on rent deferral arrangements with top tenants in addition to collecting prior months' rent.

In-line occupancy is now over 90% at several of the company's market-dominant properties: Capital City Mall, Magnolia Mall, Dartmouth Mall and Woodland Mall.

Traffic returns to 80% or more of average at Valley Mall, Viewmont Mall, Willow Grove Park and Patrick Henry Mall.

Reduces planned 2020 capital spending by $26M.

Sees additional permanent overhead cuts to G&A expenses of $4.0M, in addition to a previous one-time savings in G&A and operating expenses of $4.7M.

Completed single tenant outparcel sale effort, closing on the remaining $14.4M in sales, bringing the total outparcel sale effort made public in February 2020 to $27.8M.

Continues to work toward closing on previously announced multifamily land sales.

