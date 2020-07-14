Google offers concessions in EU Fitbit review

A week after reports that Google's (GOOG,GOOGL) acquisition of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was facing an EU probe, the tech giant offers to not use Fitbit health data for targeting ads.

Google statement: "This deal is about devices, not data. We appreciate the opportunity to work with the European Commission on an approach that safeguards consumers’ expectations that Fitbit device data won’t be used for advertising."

The European Commission has now extended its decision deadline to August 4 to either approve the deal, demand more concessions, or launch the four-month review.

Fitbit trails in the global wearables market with a 3% share compared to Apple's 29.3%, according to IDC data. FIT is also behind Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei.

