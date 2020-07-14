In regard to the price-fixing allegations against Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), Wells Fargo attempts to answer the important question if there is smoke, is there fire?

"In ‘00, the Flooring industry settled a Price-Fixing lawsuit alleging participants fixed Carpet prices during the early ‘90s (MHK settled for $14M), but denied any wrongdoing. Additionally, former MHK CFO Glenn Landau’s departure from the company earlier this year was prompt, unexpected, and occurred after a short tenure of only 13 months (joined 3/19). We viewed Glenn as an “in the weeds”, operational CFO. Though we have no legal expertise, we find both of these items as incremental negatives when considering the current allegations."

The firm keeps an Underweight rating on Mohawk.

Shares of Mohawk are down 6.88% in premarket action.

Yesterday: Mohawk discloses subpoenas