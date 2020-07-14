Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) has agreed to a series of transactions with certain companies wholly owned by investment funds managed by RTW Investments, LP, and Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals, related to CK-3773274, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor being developed for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies and other clinical indications that may be associated with excessive cardiac muscle contractility.

Pursuant to these transactions, Cytokinetics will receive a combination of committed capital, funding and sale proceeds of up to $250M from RTW and is eligible to receive up to $200M in milestone payments plus royalties on future sales of CK-274 in certain Asian countries.

Amongst these deals is a license from Cytokinetics to Ji Xing. Cytokinetics has granted to Ji Xing an exclusive license to develop and commercialize CK-274 in China and Taiwan.

In addition, RTW has agreed to purchase from Cytokinetics its royalty rights on future sales of mavacamten, for a cash purchase price of $85M, subject to certain closing conditions. In parallel, RTW has purchased $50M of Cytokinetics’ common stock at $25/share.