Citing the company's cloud computing potential, KeyBanc raises its Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) price target from $255 to $285 and maintains an Overweight rating.

The firm says the coronavirus pandemic "has structurally changed the ways of doing business in many aspects and has been accelerating digitalization in various industries and driving adoption of cloud."

KeyBanc is "cautiously optimistic" on BABA's near-term outlook but more positive in the long-term view.

More action: BofA maintains a Buy rating on Alibaba and raises its target from $241 to $301.