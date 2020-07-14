Wells Fargo lifts estimates on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) as it expects a strong earning report from the retailer.

"We expect Q2 results to provide further evidence that TSCO is winning in a COVID-impacted environment, with benefits from heightened category demand (Lawn/Garden, Seasonal, Pet, etc.), share gains (via trip consolidation, loyalty benefits, weaker competition) and clear ability to adapt in a rapidly changing consumer backdrop (via Omni, curbside, same-day delivery, etc.)," writes analyst Zachary Fadem.

Wells sees a +27% increase in comparable sales during the quarter vs. the +20% to +25% guidance range from the company. Importantly, it is noted that TSCO had a favorable store overlap map with COVID-19 hotspots.

Tractor Supply is due to report on July 23.

The firm keeps an Overweight rating on Tractor Supply and price target of $155.