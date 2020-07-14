New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) -1.5% pre-market after reporting Q2 preliminary production of ~98.1K gold equiv. oz., including 64,294 oz. gold, 34,282 oz. silver and ~16.9M lbs. copper.

The miner's average realized gold price for the quarter was $1,516/oz. and its average realized copper price was $2.55/lb.

Rainy River's Q2 production totaled 49,633 gold equiv. oz., which the company says was below plan, after the mine was shut down for two weeks in March-April due to COVID-19 precautions.

Since the April 3 restart, the Rainy River mill has ramped up to full capacity, achieving an average run rate of 24,700 mt/day; mill availability for the quarter averaged 90%, in line with plan.

The New Afton mine produced 48,446 gold equiv. oz. for the quarter, which the company says was below plan primarily due to lower copper and gold grades.

"As our current hedges expire at year end, we will be fully exposed to the strengthened gold price," CEO Renaud Adams says.