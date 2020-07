TSLA, HBI among premarket gainers

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) +162% rallies on COVID-19 vaccine progress.

VolitionRx (NYSEMKT:VNRX) +71% on encouraging COVID-19 test data.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) +65% as lead drug shows encouraging action in early-stage Alzheimer's study.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) +47% .

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) +18% .

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) +16% on launching fostamatinib trial in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) +12% on advancement of CAR-T candidate CYAD-211.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) +11% .

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) +11% .

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) +9% .

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +9% .

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) +9% .

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) +9% .

Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT) +8% .

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) +7% on emergency use nod in U.S. for device to treat asthma flare-ups in COVID-19 patients.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) +9% .

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) +7% as holder Perceptive raises stake over 19%.

Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SHLL) +7% .

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) +7% .

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +7% after report of Chongqing interest.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) +7% .

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +6% on prices $115M equity offering.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) +7% .

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) +6% .