Wunder Capital, a provider of commercial and industrial solar financing, partners with funds managed by Ares Management's (NYSE:ARES) Infrastructure and Power ("AIP") strategy, Cyrus Capital Partners, and Keyframe Capital to provide financing for more than $100M in commercial solar loans.

AIP, Cyrus, and Keyframe are also providing a further investment to expand Wunder Capital’s corporate operations and pursue new market-driven opportunities.

Michael Roth, managing director of Ares Infrastructure and Power, will join John Rapaport, chief investment officer of Keyframe Capital and partner at Cyrus Capital, on Wunder’s board.

Wunder uses technology, data, and project finance expertise to make solar more accessible for businesses, municipalities, and nonprofits. It operates in 34 states with more than 300 active solar installation and development partners nationally.

In partnering with AIP, Cyrus, and Keyframe, Wunder’s proprietary technology platform will provide select solar installers and developers with turnkey pre-NTP (notice to proceed) development capital solutions.

The investment follows Ares's partnership with Dimension Renewable Energy in February to invest in utility-scale battery energy storage projects in New York state.