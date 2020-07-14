Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) appointed industry veteran David Carpenter, former CEO of PureStar, as its senior advisor for supervision across industry verticals with major focus on Business Services.

Mr. Carpenter served almost two decades at ARAMARK (NYSE:ARMK), where he last served as healthcare division president.

Stifel has strengthened its presence in Business Services, almost doubling the number of managing directors in the space over the last year.

"His wide-ranging knowledge of business services will be especially additive as we continue to expand our investment banking footprint and meet the evolving needs of our clients," IB global head Brad Raymond commented.