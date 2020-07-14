First out of the gate in Q2 earnings season, JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) "eye-popping" trading numbers and reserve build should drive shares and consensus numbers higher, writes Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak.

JPM rises 1.7% in premarket trading.

"The beat was primarily driven by stronger topline on robust Trading /IB revenues (+$0.35), better efficiency (+$0.23), and lower tax rate (+$0.08), partially offset by higher reserve build (-$0.55)," he said.

JPM used its better-than-expected Q2 revenue to fund a higher-than-expected reserve build, notes KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl. Going forward, he expects the bank's reserve builds to be muted.

"Overall, it was a solid quarter in a tough rate environment and we expect shares to be up today," Kleinhanzl writes.

Meanwhile, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin sees JPM setting a high bar for banks. "The big print and reserve/capital position will stand tall vs. most peers through EPS season," he writes.