Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) +2.3% pre-market after easily beating Q2 earnings expectations and posting a 10.3% Y/Y increase in revenues.

Pandemic-related events caused significant shifts in the company's business mix during Q2, as sales of fastener products fell 16.4% on a daily basis over the year-ago quarter, representing 26% of sales, while sales of safety products jumped 116.3% Y/Y on a daily basis, representing 34% of sales.

Fastenal's Q2 gross profit margin was 44.5% vs. 46.9% a year earlier, as lower-margin safety sales rose sharply as a proportion of total sales relative to higher-margin fastener sales.

H1 operating cash flow rose 47.7% to $491.8M from the prior-year period, partly due to the deferral of $111.5M in federal and state income and payroll tax payments as allowed under the CARES Act.