Credit Suisse says it thinks Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) weathered the pandemic better than most peers.

The firm notes that 50% of the company's store distribution was open during quarantine and +$300M in mask business helped to offset factory deleverage.

"Our call is that over the next 6-mos, HBI is relatively better positioned vs apparel peers due to more stable distribution channels and with retailers already chasing HBI inventory (adding upside potential to NT Street rev & GM ests). We also don’t think current 2021 Street ests reflect the relative stability of HBI’s categories vs other apparel wholesalers with fashion inventory to clear, while also navigating large-scale dept store closures over the next year."

Credit Suisse upgrades HBI to an Outperform rating and assigns a price target of $15 vs. $13 prior PT and the average sell-side PT of $11.67.