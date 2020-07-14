Ahead of the Q2 report on July 22, Cowen raises STMicroelectronics' (NYSE:STM) price target from $30 to $34 and calls the company a "top overall pick."

Analyst Matthew Ramsay says that STM seems "to have discounted their backlog enough to beat and raise."

Ramsay notes STM's positioning as a "non-U.S. distribution friendly supplier to China," which he sees as "a good place to be."

Cowen maintains an Overweight rating on STM.

STM shares are down 0.4% pre-market to $28.21.

Consensus estimates for Q2 expect $2B in revenue and $0.08 EPS.