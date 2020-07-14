BP delivered 3M barrels of Iraqi oil to the new Shanghai International Energy Exchange this month, becoming the first major global trader to make a physical delivery since China launched the futures market in 2018, Reuters reports.

BP is set to deliver another 1M barrels of Abu Dhabi crude under an August contract, according to the report.

The INE crude contract is one of a handful Chinese futures products open for direct foreign participation, as the world's top commodities consumer seeks greater influence over pricing.

China's June crude oil imports jumped by a third from a year ago, setting a second straight monthly record, as cheap cargoes bought during April's oil price crash arrived at Chinese ports.