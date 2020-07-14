Oppenheimer is out with a bullish call on hydroponic supplier GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG).

"GRWG represents a leading, yet still early stage, up-and-coming retail chain within the rapidly expanding and dynamic market for hydroponic and organic gardening supplies. Management is now putting in place an advanced infrastructure, including improved systems and eCommerce functionality. Our initial analysis suggests that, as GRWG accelerates further acquisition and organic expansion efforts, the company should increasingly capitalize upon scale-related synergies and over time deliver even better profit and cash generation. At current levels, shares under-appreciate significantly compelling near- and longer-term prospects for GRWG."

The firm launches coverage with an Outperform rating and 12-month to 18-month price target of $15.00 (+110% upside). Shares of GRWG are up 8.05% premarket to $7.38.

Seeking Alpha contributor Bay Area Kid has been pointing to the upside on GrowGeneration for months ahead of the Oppenheimer endorsement.