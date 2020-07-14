PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) collaborator, Professor J. Woodward of the University of Kentucky School of Medicine, has been awarded a grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to progress development of a Versamune-based universal influenza vaccine.

Under the award, PDS Biotech will continue development of its PDS0202 vaccine program, with a goal of rapidly progressing into a human clinical trial.

PDS Biotech’s infectious disease portfolio consists of PDS0201 (tuberculosis), PDS0202 (universal flu) and PDS0203 (COVID-19), all of which are based on the Versamune platform.