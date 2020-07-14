Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew O'Neill rates Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) as Buy and puts them on the firm's conviction list as they offer the best risk-reward among 15 payments companies that the analyst starts covering.

Likes firms with "strong secular growth trends" and expects accelerated contactless payments and e-commerce adoption due to the pandemic to benefit networks, acquirers, and processors.

Others assigned Buy ratings: Visa (NYSE:V), Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), and Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Assigns Neutral rating to Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP), Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), Wex (NYSE:WEX), and Square (NYSE:SQ).

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), and Western Union (NYSE:WU) get a Sell rating.

Likes payments networks' long-term prospects, with Mastercard and Visa "direct beneficiaries of the continued digitization of payments at the expense of cash and check usage globally."

Calls Square "unique in its ability to iterate, invest, and grow" with "its merchant business now firmly positioned as a top choice for SMB acquiring"; notes aggressive building of consumer unit through the Cash App, but warns of current high valuation.

Compare Mastercard one-year stock performance with S&P 500, Fiserv, Visa and Square: