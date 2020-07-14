Tencent eyes stake in game developer Voodoo - Bloomberg

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) is mulling a minority stake in French mobile game developer Voodoo, according to Bloomberg sources.

Voodoo's game titles include Roller Splat and Snake VS Block.

The purchase could include a 20-25% stake for less than 500M euros ($568M).

No deal is set and Ubisoft and Zynga are reportedly also eyeing Voodoo stakes.

Voodoo is majority owned by co-founders Alexandre Yazdi and Laurent Ritter. A Goldman Sachs private equity fund bought a stake in 2018.

In May, Bloomberg sources suggested the stake sale could value Voodoo at $1.6B.