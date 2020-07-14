Yuka E-Commerce, wholly owned subsidiary of Grand Capital Ventures (OTCPK:GRCV), established itself as a key partner for Groupon's (NASDAQ:GRPN) new platform and recorded ~$2.4M sales in 1H20 compared to ~$1.9M in same period year ago.

Expanding its customer base, the company shipped 180K items compared to 68K.

In order to transition to Groupon's new platform, Yuka is selected as one of the few vendors; benefits include improved payment terms, better monitoring of live deals, and a better approach to all pricing aspects.

As a leading partner, Yuka will be required to oversee all customer service matters, and thereby will expand its teams accordingly.

As pandemic pushes more online shopping, Yuka projects an additional 20% Y/Y sales growth on the new Groupon platform.

For 3Q and 4Q, the company estimates higher sales with the daily addition of new products.