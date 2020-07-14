The Financial sector is slightly higher ahead of trading, but conviction looks shaky after Wells Fargo’s results.

Things looked very bullish after J.P. Morgan’s (JPM, +1.9% ) earnings beat and standout bond trading revenue. Shares popped 4% after the numbers and took the SPDR Select Sector Financial ETF (XLF, +0.1% ) up more than 1.5%, topping the premarket sector movers.

But Wells Fargo (WFC, -6% ) rained on the parade soon afterwards with a much-wider-than-expected loss and a dividend cut to 10 cents a share. That soured sentiment and cut the gains in XLF in half.

Citi (C, -0.9% ) released a safe report, beating on top and bottom lines and building up reserves and the stock rose modestly before retreating.

Shares of Wells Fargo have been on a pretty steady decline since mid-June and are around the same level they were in late March. And the sector as a whole has yet to make a serious move to catch up with the broader market.

Over the last six months, XLF is down more than 23% vs. the SPDR S&P’s (NYSEARCA:SPY) decline of just 2%. In the last month the financial ETF has been tracking the broader market more closely, but still losing ground, off 1.5% compared with SPY’s gain of 5%. That’s surprising given the strong economic data that’s been coming out (although buying has been building at the long end of the Treasury curve since the start of June).

“We continue to look at the financials that will not rally in this environment and that’s concerning to us,” Joule Financial President Quint Tatro told CNBC last week. “The financials should be rallying in the face of what we’re told will be a pretty significant economic rebound. Because they’re not, I am a little concerned that the bigs are getting ahead of themselves, and we’re proceeding with caution here despite how foolish that feels and seems at this time.”

Sector Watch

The ever-active cruise lines sector is down this morning, but just slightly by their recent standards, off around 2%.

SuntTrust downgraded Royal Caribbean (RCL, -1.4% ), Norwegian (NCLH, -2.4% ) to Hold from Buy and Carnival (CCL, -2.2% ) to Sell from Hold.

Investors that have bid these stocks up so much will face continued disappointment as more delays for cruises are announced, analyst C. Patrick Scholes wrote. Carnival and Royal will also likely need to raise debt or equity, he said.

XLF vs. SPY