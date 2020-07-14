In an operational update, Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) and Consol Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) say May marked a bottom for coal shipments, as June shipments improved sequentially and July shipments so far show significant improvement.

Consol Energy says Q2 ended with sales of 2.3M tons (CCR's share was 600K tons), as several customers deferred tonnage and/or partially bought out of their contracted positions.

Consol says it brought back one longwall at the Enlow Fork mine earlier this week, while running the Bailey mine at a reduced capacity.

The company completed contract buyouts of $30.1M (CCR's share was $7.5M) during the quarter, bringing the YTD contract buyout total to $41M (CCR's share, $10.2M).

Consol says it ended Q2 with ~$33M of cash equivalents, compared with $78M at the end of the prior-year quarter.