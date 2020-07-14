10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) announces the commercial launch of its Chromium Single Cell Immune Profiling v2 product that, it says, extends the capabilities of the first version and is used by researchers to understand COVID-19 to advance science for the development of vaccines, antiviral drugs and clinical treatments related to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

According to the company, the v2 product provides a comprehensive approach to simultaneously examine cellular heterogeneity of the immune system, T and B cell repertoire diversity, and antigen specificity at single cell resolution. It also offers up to a 60% increase in gene detection sensitivity.

Shipments will begin at month-end.