BMO Capital Markets upgrades shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to an Outperform rating after having the motorcycle seller slotted at from Market Perform with a revised target price of $33 (from $23). ·

"We are more positive about the outlook for the company given recent management changes. New CEO, Jochen Zeitz, brings with him a high level of credibility that has been embraced by investors."

"As strategic changes are implemented over the next several quarters retail sales may struggle, but other key metrics, such as used bike prices and dealer inventory levels, should improve, providing evidence the turnaround is taking hold."

BMO's new price target of $33 on HOG gives shares plenty of room to run higher and is comfortably above the average Wall Street PT of $27.93.