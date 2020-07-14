American Express (NYSE:AXP) launches American Express One AP, an automated accounts payable product designed to let U.S. businesses process supplier payments more efficiently.

The new solution uses technology that AXP acquired through its purchase of acompay in 2019.

American Express One AP supports multiple payment methods, including virtual card payments, check and ACH.

“Amex One AP is the continuation of our journey to digitize payment processes and become an essential part of our customers’ businesses," said Trina Dutta, vice president/general manager B2B Payments Automation, Global Commercial Services at AXP.

Early in 2019, AmEx partnered with Billcom to introduce an automated accounts payable product that allows businesses to use AmEx credit cards within the Bill.com solution.