Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is off 1.7% premarket following a downgrade to Neutral at UBS, from Buy, ahead of Thursday's postmarket earnings release.

The firm is looking for another solid report on the figures that have gotten a lift during the COVID-19 pandemic, as data remains strong.

But it expects the company will face more difficult subscriber comps in the post-pandemic period, and it's discounting more of the long-term bull case in terms of sustained growth and margin expansion.

It has a $535 price target, implying just 1.8% upside from last price of $525.50.