Over 100 outdoor businesses are lobbying the House to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, which already sailed through the Senate with bipartisan support.

"GAOA will fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million annually, providing more recreation access for communities across the country and fueling more outdoor recreation economic activity," reads the letter to House leadership.

Some of the companies that signed the letter include Airstream (NYSE:THO), Bass Pro Shops, Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), Vista Outdoors (NYSE:VSTO), Brunswick, Cabela's, REI, Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM), Kampgrounds of America, Polaris (NYSE:PII), Pure Fishing, The North Face, VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC), Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) and Yamaha.

The consumer shift to outdoor vacations has been on the minds of Wall Street analysts looking at the upside for investors, but has also created backlogs at some locations not prepared for the higher traffic.