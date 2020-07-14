Market stumbles at start as love for financials is fleeting

Stocks start the session weaker as Well Fargo saps early enthusiasm in financials.

The S&P is down 0.5% , the Dow is off 0.1% and the Nasdaq down 0.7% .

Things looked promising when J.P. Morgan, up 1.5% , reported bullish results. But Wells Fargo, off 6% , is souring sentiment after its miss and dividend cut.

The SPDR Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), down 0.2% , retreated into the red after being up 1.5% early premarket.

Airlines shook off Delta's cautious guidance and grim numbers, maybe because it wasn't anything the market didn't already know. Delta, off 0.8% , was the only loser.