Market stumbles at start as love for financials is fleeting

Stocks start the session weaker as Well Fargo saps early enthusiasm in financials.
The S&P is down 0.5%, the Dow is off 0.1% and the Nasdaq down 0.7%.
Things looked promising when J.P. Morgan, up 1.5%, reported bullish results. But Wells Fargo, off 6%, is souring sentiment after its miss and dividend cut.
The SPDR Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), down 0.2%, retreated into the red after being up 1.5% early premarket.
Airlines shook off Delta's cautious guidance and grim numbers, maybe because it wasn't anything the market didn't already know. Delta, off 0.8%, was the only loser.
In commodities, crude futures are down 1.7%. Worries are building that OPEC+ will reduce its production cuts.