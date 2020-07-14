Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Pascal Biosciences (OTC:BIMUF +21.7% ) is up on a 10x surge in volume, a scant 24.5K shares, on the heels of its announcement that it has discovered certain cannabinoids that block replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In a cell-based assay, the best cannabinoid demonstrated potency similar to Gilead Sciences' remdesivir, the only antiviral approved to date in Canada and the U.S. (and other countries) for the treatment of COVID-19.

The company says it "looks forward" to translating the results into clinical trials "as soon as possible," adding that a cannabinoid may potentially be "an essential component" of an effective drug cocktail to treat the respiratory infection.