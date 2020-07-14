Seeing a demand tailwind from the coronavirus pandemic, Stifel lifts ServiceNow's (NYSE:NOW) price target from $400 to $450, a 12% upside.

The firm says demand is "highly robust" as large companies adapting to the pandemic invest "in solutions that enable their employees to work remotely and more efficiently."

Stifel thinks NOW's portfolio can help the company outperform in the near- and long-term.

Stifel maintains a Buy rating on ServiceNow, which has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.