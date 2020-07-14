In order to produce and distribute a series of Pay-Per-View live stream concerts and original content, LiveXLive Media (OTC:LIVX -0.1% ) entered into a multi-year revenue-share content partnership with Grammy-winning international superstar Pitbull.

This partnership will also launch Pitbull's first video podcast show airing on LiveXLive's recently-acquired podcasting platform, PodcastOne.

The star's first performance will begin on September 12, 2020 and four distinct events on consecutive weekends in September and October.

Since May 2020 announcement of PPV and digital touring, LiveXLive sold thousands of PPV tickets in 96+ countries at an average ticket price of $27.