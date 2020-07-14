Workhorse Group (WKHS +4.3% ) says Ryder (R -0.9% ) will begin offering the C-Series Workhorse all-electric step van through the company's ChoiceLease and SelectCare product lines.

The electric van will also be available for short-term rentals through Ryder.

In addition, the Workhorse electric vehicles will be offered for longer-term leases to the Ryder customer base with service and charging capabilities available out of Ryder's eleven-facility charge network across California.

"We see immediate opportunities for customers to realize the benefits of our electric vehicles and turnkey infrastructure model, starting with the Workhorse C-Series van, as it fulfills a huge need in this new economy where demand for electric last mile delivery vehicles continues to increase," says Ryder exec Chris Nordh.

Shares of Workhorse are up more than 600% over the last three months.

Source: Press Release