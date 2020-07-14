Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Growth leads a $200M equity investment round in Oatly, the Sweden-based maker of oatmilk, that also attracted such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, Roc Nation, Natalie Portman, and former Starbucks chairman and CEO Howard Schultz.

Orkila Capital and Rabo Corporate Investments, the investment arm of Rabobank, also invested in the round.

As minority shareholders, the new investors will join existing partners including Verlinvest-CR JV and the company's founders.

Oatly's founders will be reinvesting by providing additional capital.

The new capital will fund the company's overall growth plans, which include expansion in current markets and new production plants an related jobs in Europe, the U.S., and Asia.

In May, Blackstone hired former FDA commissioner Mark McClellan to advise it on its growth and life sciences platforms.