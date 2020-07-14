Google (GOOG -0.6% , GOOGL -0.5% ) is in advanced talks to take a stake in India's Jio Platforms, Bloomberg reports.

It's been discussing an investment of about $4B, and a deal could come in the next few weeks, according to the report.

It would be a prominent move following Facebook's $5.7B investment (its biggest ever) for a roughly 10% stake in Reliance Jio. And Facebook was followed by a number of firms including Silver Lake, Vista, KKR, and more recently small stakes from Intel and Qualcomm.

Jio Platforms, part of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, has nearly 400M customers through its wireless network. A surge in Reliance stock has pushed Ambani past Elon Musk, Larry Page, Sergei Brin and Warren Buffett to the No. 6 spot on the world's wealthiest list.