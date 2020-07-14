Russia's Rusal (OTC:RUALF) asks the board of Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) - in which it has a major stake - to change its management and overhaul its environmental policies after the recent fuel spill in Siberia.

Rusal, which owns 27.8% of Nornickel, says developments at the palladium and nickel producer raise questions about "the competence of the company's management."

The aluminum giant relies on Nornickel's dividend payments in some years and has been involved in shareholder disputes on the issue with Nornickel boss Vladimir Potanin.

Russia's environmental watchdog has demanded Nornickel pay ~148B rubles ($2.1B) in damages after 21K metric tons of diesel leaked into rivers and subsoil in the remote Arctic city of Norilsk.