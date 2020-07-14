Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA -0.2% ) has initiated an investigator-sponsored study evaluating the use of vadadustat, an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), as a potential therapy to prevent and lessen the severity of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a complication of COVID-19 infection.

The study will enroll up to 300 adult patients who have been hospitalized for hypoxemia due to COVID-19. Patients will be dosed with vadadustat or a placebo starting within 24 hours of hospital admission and continuing for up to 14 days.

This study is being conducted under a FDA IND application.