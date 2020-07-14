Energy Recovery (ERII +2.4% ) announces project awards worth $20.9M, including a contract for the 400,000 cubic meters per day Al Jubail II Seawater Reverse Osmosis facility ("Jubail II").

Jubail II will replace the thermal capacity of the 136,000 m3/day Jubail I thermal desalination facility.

Jubail II is expected to deliver operational cost savings of ~SAR 5.7B ($1.5B) over the decade following its commissioning in 2021, compared to the Jubail I project.

The facility will serve the municipal water needs of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.