QuinStreet (QNST +7.2% ) has acquired Modernize, a leader in home improvement performance marketing services for $67.5M in cash and notes payable over five years.

The acquisition is expected to add $50M - 60M to FY2021 revenue and contribution margins immediately accretive to company EBITDA.

"Home improvement and related home services represents an enormous addressable market opportunity for QuinStreet's future growth," explains Doug Valenti, QuinStreet's chief executive officer. "Modernize Home Services will combine our two organizations' capabilities to fuel expansion at scale for many years to come, while providing unparalleled consumer choice."

