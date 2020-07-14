Matador Resources (MTDR +5.5% ) rallies in early trade after MKM Partners upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $12 price target, citing valuation after declining by more than 30% since early June.

Matador should generate ~$400M of free cash flow during 2021-25, which is ~45% of the company's market cap, MKM's John Gerdes says.

The average lateral length of Matador's Delaware Basin execution should increase ~50% to ~8,700 ft. in 2020 and generate a 5%-10% improvement in capital intensity, Gerdes also says.

The MKM analyst also notes the anticipated September start-up of the San Mateo Black River gas plant expansion, which he says should contribute ~$25M of annualized EBITDA.

MTDR's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Neutral.