Greenpro Capital (GRNQ -4.6% ) has entered into a binding agreement with Ata Plus Sdn Bhd to acquire a 15% equity interest of Ata Plus. Greenpro to issue 457,312 restricted shares for its 15% equity stake.

Ata Plus is registered with the Securities Commission of Malaysia as a Recognised Market Operator which allows it to operate an Equity Crowdfunding Platform to facilitate public fundraising by private companies in exchange for their shares.

Greenpro says adding Ata Plus' proven platform for SME fundraising to their considerable regional financial and technological assets, can generate significant product, customer and cost synergies.