Blue Bird (BLBD -0.1% ) awarded a transportation management services contract to Transplace, logistics technology and services provider, in order to reduce its school buses ownership cost and thereby route money to classrooms.

It will provide strategic over-the-road capacity, with intermodal and truck brokerage capability, including cross-border customs and logistics services across North America for Blue Bird.

Transplace's advanced data analytics will enhance business intelligence, offering more reliable metrics to eliminate waste and reinforce Blue Bird’s sustainability programs.

"Working with Transplace will modernize our logistics processes for greater speed and efficiencies. We’ll have access to their $11B freight network to create real operational synergies for the most cost-effective supply chain management from the U.S. to Canada," COO Trey Jenkins commented.