K12 (NYSE:LRN) is outperforming the greater market, up more than 6% in the first minutes of trading after Citron Research put out a positive note on the technology-based education company, calling it the "TDOC" of education.

Teledoc (NYSE:TDOC) surged in the early part of the pandemic as the need for remote medical care attracted the attention of investors.

Citron put a $100 price target on the Herndon, Virginia based company, implying shares nearly triple from Tuesday's opening price.

Some points: "Citron believes LRN could be at the final stages of a contract that would give the company national attention. This new contract could easily come with the blessings of the DOE. Consider this – Betsy DeVos praised LRN during her Senate confirmation hearing, was an early investor in LRN and is friends with long-time LRN board member John Engler."

"Citron believes that at any time LRN is a prime target for private equity to acquire at this low valuation and re-IPO in several years at a significantly higher multiple once all of the above factors come into play. While this 8K filing might have been housekeeping, Citron has had a hot hand at predicting takeovers over the past few years." after highlighting recent change of control language.

Citron also points to valuation discrepancies with "peers"

"Despite being the leader of online K-12 education in a time where this movement will be the largest shift in spending we have ever seen in K-12 education. On NTM EV/Sales, LRN trades at only 1x while its peers trade at:" TWOU at 4x • LOPE at 5x • BFAM at 5x • CHGG at 15x.

Citron also cites the executives in the company on the earnings call who pointed to phones ringing off the hook months ago, and how that environment must have changed for the better in July.