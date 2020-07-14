Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) sinks 7.0% after slashing its dividend by 80% and pushing its credit-loss reserve up more than analysts expected, but Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari sees those moves helping the bank in the long term.

"Wells appears to be ripping off the Band-Aid on capital adequacy actions and loan loss reserve build — both of which we believe positions the bank well to face upcoming COVID-related stress," he wrote in a note.

He points out that WFC's expected stress capital buffer of 2.5% "brings the min reg required CET1 to 9%. WFC's CET1 totaled 10.9% as of 2Q20 — or $23.7B above the reg min."

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin points out that core pre-provision income missed, driven by worse net interest income and fees; the reserve build brings the allowance for credit losses to 2.19% of loans in Q2 from 1.19% in Q1.

"A weak earnings power print, but good to see the reserving catch-up," he writes.

KBW's Brian Kleinhanzl writes: "Overall there were not many positive data points to hang your hat on." He expects shares to be a relative underperformer today.

One metric that exceeded Kleinhanzl's estimates was net charge-offs of $1.11B, below his $1.44B estimate, bringing the NCO ratio to 0.46% in Q2 vs. his 0.58% estimates.

Net interest margin, at 2.25%, provision expense, and dividend cut all came in worse then Kleinhanzl expected.

WFC's one-day stock movement:

Previously: Wells Fargo cuts dividend by 80%, builds loss reserves (July 14)