Hecla Mining (HL +0.9% ) heads higher after B. Riley FBR upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $5.70 price target, saying operations are largely running ahead of full-year guidance despite virus-related interruptions in Canada and Mexico.

B. Riley FBR forecasts gold to hit $2,500/oz. in H2, and expects free cash flow to accumulate on Hecla's balance sheet, allowing for greater market confidence and for expenditures on both exploration and redevelopment of the company's Nevada and Mexican assets, driving longer term growth.

HL's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Neutral.