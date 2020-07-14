Diagnos (OTCQB:DGNOF) signs a service agreement with the Colombian Telemedicine Centre to provide its AI-driven CARA platform for screening Colombia's population.

The screening project will start in the coming weeks in two major Colombian regions, under which the automated CARA results will be validated by the specialists in order to schedule and follow up only the patients that need to be treated.

"After a successful eye screening program with Bayer in 2015, we return to Colombia to engage our AI service into a practical solution for the local community. Along with CTMC, we can add value by making our unique service accessible”, said André Larente, president of DIAGNOS.