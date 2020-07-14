Barnes & Noble Education (BNED -13.1% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 23.2% Y/Y to $256.9M.

Segment revenue: Retail of $238.5M (-25.4% Y/Y); Wholesale of $18.8M (+33.3% Y/Y) & DSS of $6.6M (+20% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margins: Total declined 940 bps to 25.9%; Retail declined 920 bps to 25.4%; Wholesale declined 850 bps to -10%; DSS declined 20 bps to 96%.

The comparable store sales for Retail, Textbooks, General Merchandise and Trade Books decreased to 34.7%, 8.3%, 52.4% and 50.3% respectively.

Adj. EBITDA loss was $20.7M compared to income of $19.7M Y/Y.

Revenue from BNC FirstDay increased by 91% Y/Y.

“In light of these extraordinary challenges, we adapted our assets and offerings rapidly to respond.” said Michael P. Huseby, CEO and Chairman.

