As a follow-up to last week's earnings report, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) provides an update on current trends.

The retailer says total comparable sales in June for stores that have reopened and from digital channels combined were positive. In addition, cash flow was positive during the month. Total net sales were down 7% in June as an 80% increase in digital channels helped to offset the 25% decline in stores.

In regard to the balance sheet, Bed Bath & Beyond remains committed to reviewing its non-core assets to focus on optimizing growth opportunities within the home, baby, beauty and wellness categories. The company believes there is ~$350M to $450M that could be unlocked through asset sales.

SEC Form 8-K