CME Group (CME +0.5% ) announces that options on its Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts will be available for trading Aug. 31, 2020, pending regulatory review.

Since launching Micro E-mini Equity futures in May 2019, 300M cumulative contracts have traded across all four indices — S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000, and Dow Jones Industrial Average — including 153.4M Micro E-mini S&P 500 and 106.2M Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts.

"Based on the success of our micro-sized equity futures contracts and increased customer demand, we are pleased to offer options on the Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures," said Tim McCourt, CME Group's global head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products. "We believe this will provide our clients with even greater flexibility amid continuing economic uncertainty."