Ahead of the Ampere GPU ramps for data center and gaming, Cowen raises its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $410 to $475, an 18% upside.

Analyst Matthew Ramsay: "Including the A100 ramp and the Mellanox acquisition, datacenter is now NVIDA's largest franchise; we estimate exiting C2021 at >50% of revenue at a mid-20%'s (conservative) growth rate."

Cowen maintains its Outperform rating on Nvidia. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating and $393.47 average price target.