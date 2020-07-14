XBiotech (XBIT +2.6% ) announces encouraging results from research conducted in Switzerland that supports the rationale of interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1⍺) blockade for reducing brain damage and neurological deficit after a stroke.

In a mouse model of cerebral ischemia (specifically, reperfusion injury), treatment with the company's anti-human IL-1α antibody (after artery blockage but before resumption of blood supply) showed 36% less brain damage (reduction in reperfusion injury) compared to controls.

The company plans to advance the candidate into the clinic next year.

It sold bermekimab, an anti-human IL-1α antibody, to Johnson & Johnson in December 2019 for $750M upfront and up to $600M in milestones for use in dermatology. It retains all rights to develop IL-1⍺ inhibitors for all other potential indications.